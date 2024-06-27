Young Darekar named Maharashtra chief selector

Former left-arm spinner Akshay hoping his new role can help state win more trophies

National CC left-arm spinner Akshay Darekar bowls against Regal CC during Dr HD Kanga Cricket League last year. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Maharashtra’s former left-arm spinner Akshay Darekar, 35, is all set to begin a new innings, as one of the youngest chief selectors of the state team.

Darekar, who was an active player till last season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury for some time and decided to switch to the other side. He offered his services to his state and feels “highly obliged” with his recent appointment as chairman of Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy team.

“It’s nice to be among the youngest ever chief selector of Maharashtra. I was keen to be involved in the game either by playing or with any new role. But due to my shoulder injury and delayed recovery this seems to be the right call. Recently, I was the youngest head coach for Kolhapur Tuskers, who made it to the semi-final of the MPL [Maharashtra Premier League T20 tournament] under Rahul Tripathi’s captaincy. I’m very keen to continue contributing to the state so I approached the Maharashtra Cricket Association to see if they have any other role [besides player] for me and they have kindly obliged,” Darekar told mid-day.com on Wednesday.

Raigad-born Darekar has claimed 135 wickets in 48 first-class games for Maharashtra. His 6-26 helped National Cricket Club beat Regal Cricket Club in a Division ‘A’ Dr HD Kanga Cricket League game at Cross Maidan last season.

When asked how he plans to approach his new role where he will be selecting a first-class team, he replied: “I am taking this challenge in a positive way. I want Maharashtra to win trophies.”