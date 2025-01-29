There was no exception at the KSCA (B) grounds here on Wednesday as he readied himself for Karnataka’s crucial Ranji Trophy match against Haryana

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s net session is all about meticulousness. Right from picking his gear out of a nattily packed kitbag to facing bowlers, his every movement is measured.

There was no exception at the KSCA (B) grounds here on Wednesday as he readied himself for Karnataka’s crucial Ranji Trophy match against Haryana.

During the 40-minute nets, Rahul never looked hurried against throw-downs, pace or spin, and even found time to sign some autographs and pose for a couple of selfies with the waiting fans.

But the zero theatrics masked the enormity the next month holds in his career that has entered its second decade. The cycle starts from Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as big runs from his willow will make the job easier for Karnataka in their last league match of Elite Group C.

Despite the difference in formats and quality, a critical role in guiding Karnataka to the knockouts will give a fillip to him ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, beginning on February 6 before leaving for Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy. Rahul is set to bat at No. 3 for Karnataka.

