The selection committee has concluded that opener’s fitness is affecting his form

Prithvi Shaw

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Prithvi needs to improve fitness': MCA secy Hadap on opener's omission from Mumbai squad x 00:00

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who scored debut centuries in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test cricket, has lost his place in the Mumbai team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments after Mumbai’s nine-wicket win over Maharashtra at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Monday, the Sanjay Patil-led selection committee left Shaw out of a 16-member squad picked for their third league game against Tripura, starting on Friday at Agartala.

We discussed him [Shaw] with the coaches and the selection committee and decided to give him a break along with a programme to improve his fitness. His fitness is affecting his form. He needs to work on that. He should improve his fitness to make a comeback to the team,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day on Monday.

Prithvi Shaw and Abhay Hadap

The selectors picked opener Akhil Herwadkar, who had opened the innings for Chhattisgarh in the 2022-23 season. Suryansh Shedge also found a place in the side as India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will resume his white-ball preparations for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting in Durban on November 8. Left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari, who played his last first-class game in 2018, has also got another chance since bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian will be leaving for Australia for the India ‘A’ tour soon.

Also Read: ‘My job is to perform’

In his last three first-class games, Shaw, 24, has managed to score a total of 139 runs—four and 76 v Rest of India in the Irani Cup, seven and 12 v Baroda in the Ranji opener, one and 39 not out against Maharashtra. Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I between 2018 and 2021.

Shaw last played a Test for India on the 2020-21 tour of Australia. He figured in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, where India were dismissed for 36 before slumping to an eight wicket loss. However, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s Team India won the Melbourne and Brisbane Tests to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.