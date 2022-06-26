Ranji Trophy final: Madhya Pradesh stand on the brink of historic victory; need 108 to win against Mumbai

Left arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was once again instrumental to the side, picking up figures of 4/98 as Mumbai were bowled out for 269 after following MP's mammoth 536 in the first innings

Yash Dubey plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Pic/ PTI

The simmering Ranji Trophy final has now boiled down to Madhya Pradesh requiring a meagre 108 runs to make history and win their first ever Ranji Trophy title. Left arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was once again instrumental to the side, picking up figures of 4/98 as Mumbai were bowled out for 269.

Following Madhya Pradesh's mammoth 536, the 41 time champions started strong yesterday as openers Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore notched up a 50-run partnership.

However, neither Shaw or Tamore converted their starts into substantial scores. The same was the case for the rest of Mumbai's top and middle order, with only Suved Parkar crossing the 50 run mark.

After Shams Mulani's dismissal, the Madhya Pradesh bowlers wrapped up the Mumbai lower order without much fuss. As a result, an MP side under the magical guidance of coach Chandrakant Pandit are at the climax of a fairytale story, much like what Himachal Pradesh achieved earlier this year in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.