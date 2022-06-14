Ranji Trophy Semi Finals: Hardik Tamore set to keep wickets for Mumbai against UP

I will give my 100 per cent behind the stumps as well as a batsman. Being a wicketkeeper I will get a good idea of the pitch, which will help while batting too, Tamore told mid-day from Bangalore

Hardik Tamore

Mumbai will miss the services of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare in the all-important Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Uttar Pradesh beginning in Bangalore today. However, Tare’s finger injury, occurred in the quarter-finals against Uttarakhand last week, has created an opportunity for young Hardik Tamore to keep wickets.

Though another wicketkeeper-batsman—Prasad Pawar, 27—has joined the Prithvi Shaw-led 21-member Mumbai team in Bangalore, it is learnt Tamore will play his part in the semi-final encounter.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan should be playing for India: Dilip Vengsarkar

Tamore, 24, who led Mumbai U-25 to the CK Nayudu triumph recently, scored 391 runs in the tournament. In four Ranji appearances as a pure batsman, he scored 199 runs with the help of one century and 51 against UP at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2020.

“I will take the confidence of my U-25 victory into the semis. I will give my 100 per cent behind the stumps as well as a batsman. Being a wicketkeeper I will get a good idea of the pitch, which will help while batting too,” Tamore told mid-day from Bangalore.