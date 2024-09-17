Ravichandran Ashwin recalled that after the first Test match, Virat Kohli was preparing to leave to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The side kept small targets after registering a defeat by eight wickets in the first Test

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ravichandran Ashwin reveals the person who started singing after India's 36-run all-out match against Australia x 00:00

Team India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the atmosphere in the dressing room when the side was bowled out for 36 runs in the Test match against Australia in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India registered one of their darkest chapter in history. This came after they enjoyed a 53-run lead over the hosts in the first innings. This set Australia a target of 90 runs, which they chased down easily to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed in a video by saying that though his teammates were down and feeling they could not even win the series, former head coach Ravi Shastri lifted their mood by organising a team dinner and arranging karaoke. In the event, Shastri too sang some Hindi songs, himself.

"We were not thinking about a series win because we were just bowled out for 36. The mood in the dressing room was a bit own. Ravi Bhai organised a team dinner. He arranged for karaoke, he started singing. He sang old Hindi songs. Everybody joined in," said Ashwin.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin: A cricket player who plays chess on-field

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled that after the first Test match, Virat Kohli was preparing to leave to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The side kept small targets after registering a defeat by eight wickets in the first Test.

"We were in a bubble, Virat was also getting ready to return. We were just focussing on doing well in the next Test in Melbourne. We kept small targets," said Ashwin.

What happened after the defeat was something every cricket fan will remember forever. Despite the loss, Team India under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership displayed gritty characters and ended the series with a 2-1 over Australia. They even handed over a defeat to Australia in their fortress, Gabba after nearly 32 years. The team overcame every challenge hurled at them.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(With ANI Inputs)