Ravichandran Ashwin has secured his spot in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series. The two-match Test series against the "Bengal Tigers" will kick start on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Team India's spin star Ravichandran Ashwin hints at his retirement x 00:00

Team India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his views on his retirement by saying that the day he feels he can't improve any further, he will pull down the curtains on his career.

Deputing for India in 2011 against West Indies, Ravichandran Ashwin has featured in 100 Test matches and has snapped 516 wickets with an economy rate of 2.81.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin said that there's nothing on his mind regarding retirement. The 37-year-old added that he is only taking one day at a time.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years," Ashwin said.

"I haven't decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held in Kanpur and will be played from September 27. Uncapped Indian pacer, Yash Dayal has also received a maiden call-up. Swashbuckling batsman Sarfaraz Khan has also been named in India's Test side after showcasing his prowess against England, earlier in the year.

Currently, Team India is leading the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52, and their upcoming series in the WTC include Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

(With ANI Inputs)