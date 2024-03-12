RCB vs MI highlights: RCB beat Mumbai with 30 balls to spare, through to WPL playoffs

A lacklustre Royal Challengers Bangalore side faces a do-or-die contest with reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in New Delhi

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (Pic: @wplt20/X)

A lacklustre Royal Challengers Bangalore side faces a do-or-die contest with reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in New Delhi. With DC and MI already qualified for the play-offs, only a win in this match for RCB can keep their door to the play-offs stages open. Despite ensuring a prolific start, RCB's season has only gone downhill.

Meanwhile, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a savage unbeaten 95 to fire Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over shellshocked Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Harmanpreet, whose blitz came in just 48 balls and contained 10 fours and five sixes, and opener Yastika Bhatia (49, 36 balls) played fine hands as the defending champions scaled down Gujarat's 190 for seven in a stunning chase. They reached 191 for three with a ball to spare.

Yastika and her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18) added 50 runs in 6.3 overs as MI made a strong start to their chase. But Mumbai lost Nat-Sciver Brunt and Bhatia before they even reached 100 inside 13.3 overs.

When the match entered the last five-over phase, MI needed 72 runs off 30 balls to win at more than 14 runs per over. Tough task, you would imagine. But Harmanpreet, who was dropped on 40 by Phoebe Litchfield off Sneh Rana near the ropes, turned on the beast mode from that point and took it upon herself to take her team past the tape.

RCB vs MI live updates: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sajeevan Sajana

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

RCB vs MI live updates: Full squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaer, S.B. Keerthana

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk

RCB vs MI live updates: Toss update

Smriti Mandhana win toss for RCB and opts to bowl first in their highly anticipated clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

10:01 PM: 81/3 after 12.1 overs

Richa Ghosh-Ellyse Perry put RCB on the front foot. Bengaluru is marching towards a comfortable win here.

9:50 PM: 40/3 after 6.4 overs

Shabnim Ismail strikes and dismisses the dangerous Sophie Devine. RCB in trouble after losing three early wickets.

9:37 PM:12/0 after 2.3 overs

Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux in the middle for RCB, hoping not to lose early wickets to reach 114 runs.

9:25 PM: 113/6 after 20 overs

Perry had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, snapping six for 15 as Royal Challengers Bangalore dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113

9:00 PM: 100/8 after 16/2 overs

After an immense struggle, MI finally cross the 100 run-barrier with four overs still left. Mumbai tail-enders will be looking to build a more promising target for RCB to chase.

8:47 PM: 82/7 after 13 overs

Perry becomes the first-ever player in the history of the tournament to pick a six-wicket-haul, with Nat Sciver-Brunt being Perry's sixth victim. 8:35 PM: 81/6 after 12.3 overs

Ellyse Perry extends her already impressive performance tonight, as she completes her five-wicket-haul by dismissing Pooja Vastrakar for 6(10).

8:20 PM: 73/5 after 10.3 overs

Amanjot Kaur becomes the fourth wicket of the night for Ellyse Perry, who is looking at the top of her form. Kaur departs for 4(2).

8:03 PM: 65/3 after 9 overs

Another quick blow for MI as Ellyse Perry dismisses their skipper for 0(1). The wicket brings major confidence and momentum back to RCB's favour. 7:50 PM: 43/1 after 6 overs

Hayley Matthews' powerful start comes to an end as she gets dismissed on 26(23) by Sophie Divine. RCB find their first and a massive breakthrough.

7:35 PM: 4/0 after 1 over

A controlled start from MI with a single boundary in the Renuka Singh over getting them 4 runs.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Hauley Matthews and Sajeevan Sajana will open for MI with Renuka Singh bowling RCB's first over.