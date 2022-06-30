Breaking News
Reports suggest Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could miss ODI leg of West Indies tour

Updated on: 30 June,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP


Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan is likely to miss the ODI leg of his team's tour to the West Indies. The star all-rounder was included in all three squads, but is set to depart the Caribbean after the T20I leg, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo.

According to ANI, ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan saying, "I heard that he [Shakib] had earlier [before going to the West Indies] told Jalal Yunus that he might not play the ODIs. I guess if I talk to him today or tomorrow then I will get to know about it clearly. But he did not notify the board officially yet. But you can consider this as an official notice as he verbally relayed the message to Jalal bhai."




Shakib captained the national team for the first time in three years during the recently concluded Test tour of West Indies. However, under Shakib's captaincy the visitors failed to win either of the two games.


The white ball leg of the series kicks-off on July 2nd with 3 T20Is, it will be followed by a 3 match ODI series which begins on July 10th.

(With inputs from ANI)

