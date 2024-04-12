Reserve Bank of India enter RCF T20 final

DTDC Express posted 179-5 in 20 overs. Leading DTDC’s charge was opening batsman Japjeet Randhwa (82). Later, thanks to Jyot Chhaya’s 57, RBI managed to get to their target, reaching 180-7 in 20 overs to enter the final

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed to knock out defending champions DTDC Express by clinching a narrow three-wicket victory in the semi-finals of the RCF-organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup inter-office cricket tournament.

