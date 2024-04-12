Breaking News
Reserve Bank of India enter RCF T20 final
Reserve Bank of India enter RCF T20 final

Updated on: 12 April,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

DTDC Express posted 179-5 in 20 overs. Leading DTDC’s charge was opening batsman Japjeet Randhwa (82). Later, thanks to Jyot Chhaya’s 57, RBI managed to get to their  target, reaching 180-7 in 20 overs to enter the final

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed to knock out defending champions DTDC Express by clinching a narrow three-wicket victory in the semi-finals of the RCF-organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup inter-office cricket tournament. 


DTDC Express posted 179-5 in 20 overs. Leading DTDC’s charge was opening batsman Japjeet Randhwa (82). Later, thanks to Jyot Chhaya’s 57, RBI managed to get to their  target, reaching 180-7 in 20 overs to enter the final. 


