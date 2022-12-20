Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Resigned for the sake of self respect Manoj Prabhakar

Resigned for the sake of self respect: Manoj Prabhakar

Updated on: 20 December,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bipin Dani |

Top

It must be stressed that CAN’s last three coaches (Dav Whatmore, Pubudu Dassanayake and Manoj Prabhakar) resigned before their contracts expired. The Indian trainer Prabhakar brought in—Abdul Sattar—has been retained

Resigned for the sake of self respect: Manoj Prabhakar

Manoj Prabhakar


Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, who exited the Nepal coaching job after only four months, was asked to resign, it is learnt. A source in Nepal said of the 59-year-old Prabhakar: “The players were not happy with his methods of coaching. He was ignoring  senior players. He used to change the settled batting line-up often and was trying to make bowlers into batsmen. In short, we were not happy with this style of coaching and didn’t want the CAN [Cricket Association of Nepal] to suffer. It was a bad experience to have him as our coach.


“He had been appointed for a year in August this year. We asked him to resign and his contract was terminated prematurely.”



Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar reminisces about ex-teammate Manoj Prabhakar in his book


Prabhakar initially refused to talk about the issue, but when pressed, he said, “Yes, I have left coaching the team. It was the best decision to resign for the sake of self respect.” He also defended his decisions to change the batting order. “It was taken in the interest of the team, keeping in mind the bowling strategy of the opposite team. And how can I change a batsman to a bowler? I asked the all-rounder to bowl. During my stint, we won against Kenya and the UAE.”

It must be stressed that CAN’s last three coaches (Dav Whatmore, Pubudu Dassanayake and Manoj Prabhakar) resigned before their contracts expired. The Indian trainer Prabhakar brought in—Abdul Sattar—has been retained.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cricket news sports news nepal Indian Sports News sports

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK