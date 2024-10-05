Retired cop Sharad is BCCI’s new ACU head

Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1

Retired IPS officer Sharad Kumar, who headed anti-terror organisation NIA for four years, has been appointed as the new chief of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, bringing extensive experience to the role.

