Retired cop Sharad is BCCI’s new ACU head

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1

Retired cop Sharad is BCCI's new ACU head

Retired IPS officer Sharad Kumar, who headed anti-terror organisation NIA for four years, has been appointed as the new chief of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, bringing extensive experience to the role. 


Also Read: BCCI introduces match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh per player in IPL


Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1.


board of control for cricket in india cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

