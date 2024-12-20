Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Richa Ghosh credits big hitting to gym sessions relentless practice

Richa Ghosh credits big-hitting to gym sessions, relentless practice

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Hitting sixes with ease comes from practice. When I do it in practice, it becomes easy during a match.

Richa Ghosh credits big-hitting to gym sessions, relentless practice

India’s Richa Ghosh during her 21-ball 54 on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Richa Ghosh, who hammered five sixes and three fours during her 21-ball 54 to help India beat West Indies by 60 runs in the series-clinching third T20I at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, said that she has been practising the big shots a lot during net sessions. 


“Hitting sixes with ease comes from practice. When I do it in practice, it becomes easy during a match. The ability to hit big has been there since I was young. I always had the power. Gym sessions, training and continuously practicing those shots have helped me in matches,” said Player of the Match Ghosh, who also enjoys picking the brains of some of the big-hitters in business.


Sophie Devine (NZ), Deandra Dottin (WI), Chamari Athapaththu (SL) are the top three six-hitters in the world and Ghosh revealed that she discusses big-hitting with them a lot. “My experience of playing alongside top cricketers in the WBBL and WPL have helped me. I ask them how they go about hitting sixes. Even our own Harry didi [Harmanpreet Kaur] is a big hitter. Sophie Devine [NZ] and I have been teammates in the WPL. I talk to them and see what I can do in my game,” added Ghosh. India and West Indies travelled to Baroda on Friday for a three-match ODI series, beginning on December 22.


