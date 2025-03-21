‘Right balance between use of data and gut-feel improves decision-making’

Bobat, a former Performance Director at the England and Wales Cricket, spoke about how one should be interpreting data and what should be used from the heap that is available currently in the cricketing ecosystem

Relying on data science has become an integral part of IPL teams’ planning and when blended with the perfect balance of “gut-feel”, it certainly improves decision making, feels RCB’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat.

Bobat, a former Performance Director at the England and Wales Cricket, spoke about how one should be interpreting data and what should be used from the heap that is available currently in the cricketing ecosystem.

“The balance between using the data or trusting your gut feeling at the moment, if you can strike it right, it will always help decision-making improve,” said Bobat, who has also worked as a consultant with RCB in the past.

