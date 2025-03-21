Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Right balance between use of data and gut feel improves decision making

Updated on: 21 March,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Bobat, a former Performance Director at the England and Wales Cricket, spoke about how one should be interpreting data and what should be used from the heap that is available currently in the cricketing ecosystem

Mo Bobat

Relying on data science has become an integral part of IPL teams’ planning and when blended with the perfect balance of “gut-feel”, it certainly improves decision making, feels RCB’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat.


Bobat, a former Performance Director at the England and Wales Cricket, spoke about how one should be interpreting data and what should be used from the heap that is available currently in the cricketing ecosystem.


“The balance between using the data or trusting your gut feeling at the moment, if you can strike it right, it will always help decision-making improve,” said Bobat, who has also worked as a consultant with RCB in the past.


