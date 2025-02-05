Rinku Singh’s ‘souvenir’ at St George’s Park

And according to Mark Williams, CEO of Eastern Province Cricket, it’s unlikely that it will be repaired any time soon

The broken window pane at the St George’s Park press box. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

When India’s Rinku Singh hammered a massive 100 metre-plus six off South Africa’s Aiden Markram during an unbeaten 39-ball 68 in a losing cause in the second T20I against the Proteas at St George’s Park here in December 2023, no one would have thought that its after-effects would be felt at the iconic Port Elizabeth venue till date. Rinku shattered one of the glass window panes of the press box here with his big shot, and that broken window still stands.

And according to Mark Williams, CEO of Eastern Province Cricket, it’s unlikely that it will be repaired any time soon. “The press box is situated in a hilly area of the ground and as the cricket season is on, it’s difficult to bring in the heavy trolley and other equipment onto the ground to replace that glass. We will only be able to repair it after a few months when the cricket season ends,” Williams told reporters before the start of the MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals Qualifier 1 at St George’s Park on Tuesday. “Meanwhile, you can consider it an Indian cricket memento or souvenir,” added Williams with a laugh.

Fans become ‘nightwatchmen’

Some of the spectator innovations by the organisers of the Betway SA20 are quite unique. Like the Nightwatchman’s Pass, that was introduced on Day 1 of the Season 3 Playoffs on Tuesday at St George’s Park here. The unique initiative offers families exclusive access to an alcohol-free access-controlled area on the grass that comes with additional perks like a dedicated vehicle parking, free popcorn and most interestingly, player signings before or after the match. All this at an unbelievably modest ticket price that ranges between R500 and R1,000 (South African rand 95

to 175).

Another interesting initiative by the organisers saw hordes of kids enjoying some cricket at St George’s Park just before the start of the Qualifier 1 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on Tuesday. It was heartening to see a bunch of enthusiastic fathers bowling to their little boys and girls while some of the mothers helped out with the fielding.