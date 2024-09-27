"Rishabh Pant has a lot of Adam Gilchrist in him": Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh's remarks reflect the growing recognition of Pant's pivotal role in India's Test lineup, where his explosive batting can turn the tide in India's favour. The former Indian cricketer said that Pant has already established himself as a key player for Team India across formats

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has a lot of former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist in him. He highlighted Rishabh Pant's impact in the game, especially when batting in the middle order.

"Rishabh has a lot of Gilchrist in him as he comes in and changes the game when he walks in at number five and six. Actually, I mention to Pant a lot about how Gilchrist changed the middle order batting in Tests, about what his approach was. He is definitely a match winner at number five and six for us in Tests," Yuvraj said in the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Following Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting approach and ability to change the game has often made him compare to Adam Gilchrist, who revolutionized the role of a wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket.

Yuvraj Singh's remarks reflect the growing recognition of Pant's pivotal role in India's Test lineup, where his explosive batting can turn the tide in India's favour.

The former Indian cricketer said that Pant has already established himself as a key player for Team India across formats. With many of the match-winning performances, Rishabh Pant's role in the middle-order is increasing, much like Gilchrist's was for Australia.

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018 against England. Since then, he has featured in 34 Test matches and has scored 2,419 runs with a strike rate of 74.11.

Rishabh Pant returned to the international Tests in the Bangladesh series post his recovery from a serious car accident and immediately stamped his class. His brisk scores in India's first match of the series, including a century in the second innings, have brought him back to ICC Test rankings and he is in sixth position.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning against Bangladesh at Chennai. The India wicketkeeper-batter slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

(With ANI Inputs)