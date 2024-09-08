Rishabh Pant joins India A huddle during the Duleep Trophy match

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rishabh Pant returned to the red-ball cricket after the horrific car crash. In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, the left-hander scored seven runs off 10 balls which included 1 four in the first innings. In the second innings, Pant accumulated 61 runs in 47 deliveries which was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes

Rishaabh Pant (Pic: X/@BCCIdomestic)

The fellowship between the Indian players was visible during the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B. During the clash, Rishabh Pant who was playing for India B sneaked into the India A huddle.


No other player from Shubman Gill-led India A tried to leave Pant out of the huddle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) domestic's official X handle posted a video in which Rishabh Pant is seen joining the India A huddle.



"Look who was there in the India A huddle before the start of the day's play 😃", read the Tweet. Taking to X:


Rishabh Pant returned to the red-ball cricket after the horrific car crash. In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, the left-hander scored seven runs off 10 balls which included 1 four in the first innings. In the second innings, Pant accumulated 61 runs in 47 deliveries which was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

India B rising star Musheer Khan played a knock of 181 runs in 373 balls including 16 fours and 5 sixes. In the second innings, he departed on a six-ball duck. Speedster Navdeep Saini contributed with the willow as well. In the first innings, coming down the order, he scored 56 runs, followed by 13 runs.

KL Rahul representing  India A scored 37 runs after facing 111 deliveries in the first essay. Later in the second innings, the right-hander accumulated 57 runs off 127 balls which was laced with 7 fours. Later, Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B won the match by 76 runs on Day four.

