Robin Uthappa and family blessed with Trinity Thea

Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Robin Uthappa with wife Shheethal and kids


India cricketer Robin Uthappa and wife Shheethal welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple have named her Trinity Thea.

Also Read: Girl hit by Rohit Sharma sixer is keen to become a cricketer




On Thursday, Uthappa Instagrammed this picture (left) along with their son Neale, five, and captioned it: “With hearts that are full we’d love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We’re so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother.”


