Robin Uthappa and family blessed with Trinity Thea

Robin Uthappa with wife Shheethal and kids

India cricketer Robin Uthappa and wife Shheethal welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple have named her Trinity Thea.

On Thursday, Uthappa Instagrammed this picture (left) along with their son Neale, five, and captioned it: “With hearts that are full we’d love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We’re so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother.”