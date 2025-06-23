Rohit Sharma-led India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title and then the Champions Trophy in 2025. One-Day Internationals (ODIs) being his premier format, the 38-year-old slammed 11,168 runs. With a top score of 264 runs, he also has 32 tons and 58 half-centuries to his name

India skipper Rohit Sharma with the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma completes 18 years in international cricket; shares a story on his social media handle x 00:00

One of the most established Team India's opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma, made his international debut on June 23 in 2007.

To date, the right-hander has completed 18 years in international cricket. With a calm and composed mindset, Rohit has since then emerged as one of the most explosive opening batsmen across three formats.

The veteran shared a story on his official social media handle by writing, "Forever grateful, 23.06.07." Taking to Instagram:

Under his captaincy, Team India has reached the final of the World Test Championship 2023, and in the same year, the 'Men in Blue' also reached the ODI World Cup title clash.

Later, the Rohit Sharma-led India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title and then the Champions Trophy in 2025.

In the previous year, the 'Hitman' became the first player to feature in more than 150 shortest format matches. Following the 2024 World Cup triumph, he announced his retirement from the format.

Sharma has scored 19,700 runs in 499 international matches across all formats. He holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, having scored an unbeaten 264 against Sri Lanka.

In T20IS, Rohit is the highest run-getter of all time. In 159 matches, he has amassed 4,221 runs at an average of 32.05, striking at over 140, with five centuries (the most by a player) and 32 fifties, and his best score is 121*.

In the traditional format of the game, the right-hander amassed 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. A month prior to the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England, he drew curtains on his career.

One-Day Internationals (ODIs) being his premier format, the 38-year-old slammed 11,168 runs. With a top score of 264 runs, he also has 32 tons and 58 half-centuries to his name. Currently, Rohit Sharma will continue to play the ODIs for Team India.

Along with him, India stalwart Virat Kohli, too, announced his retirement from Test cricket as well as T20Is. The duo is eyeing to feature in the ODI World Cup 2027 for India. By then, Rohit will touch his 40s, whereas Kohli will turn 38.

(With ANI Inputs)