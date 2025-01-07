"Rohit Sharma has raised big questions about his future in Test cricket": Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma himself recognized the rough patch in his batting and negative impact on the team. Before the start of the Sydney Test, when India had the opportunity to retain the trophy, the skipper opted to sit out to give his team a better opportunity

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Legendary Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar labelled current skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to step aside from the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a brave decision.

From winning the T20 World Cup 2024 to sitting out in Sydney, Rohit Sharma has seen the highs and lows of his career in the past few months.

When the team needed the most, Rohit delivered performances in some instances, but his form faded unexpectedly during the transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma himself recognized the rough patch in his batting and negative impact on the team. Before the start of the Sydney Test, when India had the opportunity to retain the trophy, the skipper opted to sit out to give his team a better opportunity.

Despite Rohit's absence, India's batting woes persisted. Within three days, India lost the BGT, raising significant questions about Rohit's future in Test cricket, along with that of other senior players.

"The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Sydney Morning Herald.

On the other hand, along with Rohit, stalwart Virat Kohli also struggled throughout the series except for one century. Kohli was able to garner just 190 runs with an average of 23.75 in five matches. Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in three Test matches.

The future of both Rohit and Virat has become a topic of debate among fans and former cricketers. Even India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, addressed the issue, stating that any decisions about their future would be in the best interest of the team.

"I can't talk about the future of any player. It's up to them as well. They still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they are tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. Whatever they plan, they will plan in the best interest of the team. I have to be fair and equal to everyone in the dressing room," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

Calls for moving on from Rohit grew louder after Jasprit Bumrah led the team brilliantly in Perth, securing a record-shattering 295-run victory in Rohit's absence.

The seasoned opener, who was unavailable for the series opener due to personal reasons, joined the team midway through the first Test. Observing the events on the field, Rohit quickly returned to the nets to bolster his preparations.

With Bumrah at the helm, India dominated Australia effortlessly. After securing a commanding victory, Bumrah handed the captaincy back to Rohit, entrusting him with the massive responsibility of maintaining the winning momentum.

However, Rohit's return was lackluster. The swagger he lost during India's historic home series whitewash against New Zealand seemed to linger. Speculation about Rohit's retirement intensified after the Boxing Day Test defeat. Rumors of a rift in the Indian camp also surfaced on social media. Rohit Sharma addressed these speculations during an interview with the broadcasters in Sydney.

"I have stood down from this Test, but I am not going anywhere. This is not a retirement or moving away from the format. A guy with a mic, pen or laptop, what they write or say, it doesn't matter. They cannot decide for us. I took the call to stand down after coming to Sydney. Yes, runs are not coming, but there is no guarantee that you won't be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing," Rohit Sharma told Star Sports.

(With ANI Inputs)