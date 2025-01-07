Shukla criticizes CA for snubbing Sunil Gavaskar at BGT presentation ceremony

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajeev Shukla (Pic: File Pic)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla criticized Cricket Australia (CA) for not inviting legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the Sydney Test.


Rajeev Shukla further stated that the Test series is named after the names of Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.


Earlier on Sunday, Sunil Gavaskar was not invited for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being at the venue.


Australia won the Sydney Test regained the title after 10 years and sealed the Test series by 3-1 against Team India.

The snub came after Australia successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a landmark victory that marked the end of a decade-long wait for the Australians.

Taking to X, Rajeev Shukla said that it happened at a time when Gavaskar was present in the stadium. He added that both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar together at the presentation ceremony would have been a rare visual.

"I fully agree with Neil. It happened when Gavaskar was present in the stadium. Trophy is in their names and one of them was not invited to podium. After four years who knows whether both will be present at the stadium? Both together would have been a rare visual," Rajeev Shukla wrote on X.

Australia's dominant 3-1 series win has reignited their rivalry with India, with the victory serving as a strong statement in international cricket and eliminating the visitors from the World Test Championship (WTC) race.

Sunil Gavaskar's exclusion from the presentation ceremony left a bittersweet note for him.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar, who was left out of the presentation ceremony, shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, "I was told just before the Test started that was going to be the situation. If India didn't win or draw the series I wouldn't be required... I'm not feeling sad, but I'm just feeling a little perplexed. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there," as quoted by ABC SPORT.

(With ANI Inputs)

