India captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, on Monday strongly condemned Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for her disparaging remarks about the 37-year-old's physique.

“If he isn’t a good captain, how is it possible that we have won ICC titles under his leadership at least 98% of the time? It is a very wrong statement to make. She may have the right to criticise, which most people do at all times, but such personal remarks about someone’s appearance is not right. Our boys are doing so well in tournaments, this kind of remark does not bode well. If you think he isn’t fit enough, how did he make a century recently playing for 35 overs at a stretch? Rohit isn’t playing gully cricket, he is playing at an international level,” Lad told Mid-Day over the phone.

Mohamed posted a now-deleted post on Sunday night, claiming Sharma was ‘fat for a sportsman’ and needed to ‘lose weight’. In addition to this unprovoked comment, she also took aim at his leadership, dubbing him ‘the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had’.

In an attempt to degrade Sharma further, Mohamed questioned what was so ‘world-class’ about the current captain when compared to the legends of Indian cricket, such as Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.

Naturally, the backlash was swift and intense. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia condemned Mohamed’s remarks, a sentiment shared by many fans who rallied behind the captain.

"It's very unfortunate that this kind of remark comes from such a person who is on a responsible post to our captain, at a time when India is playing an ICC tournament and the team is all set to play semi final,” Saikia told ANI.

In response to the public outcry, Mohamed on Monday attempted to walk back her comments, claiming the tweet was ‘generic’ and merely a reflection on the fitness of sportspeople, not ‘body-shaming’.

In an interview with ANI, she clarified, “I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy...”

Meanwhile, New Zealand fell to India's spin ploy in the ongoing Champions Trophy with Sharma’s tactical acumen coming to the fore once again. In a decisive Group A showdown on Sunday, India won by 44 runs, securing a top spot with a perfect record ahead of the playoffs.

The strategic decision to drop Harshit Rana in favour of fielding four spinners worked wonders, as India’s bowlers spun New Zealand into submission and defended a modest total of 249 runs. With six points from three wins, India enter the semifinals as one of the tournament favourites.

Lad backed India to go all the way and lift a second ICC title within less than a year.

“We have a good team overall. Shubman Gill is playing well, so is KL. Virat-Rohit’s presence is always an added advantage for the side. Shreyas is also to be credited. Axar Patel too deserves all the praise. Our bowlers are in top form. For instance, we could not put up a big score yesterday, yet we managed to beat them. All teams are here to win. If they (India) continue playing this way, we have good chances to win. And of course, as an Indian, I always want us to win,” he said.

If India successfully avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak in their semi-final showdown against Australia, the Men in Blue’s final challenge in the quest for the trophy will be a high-stakes clash against either New Zealand or South Africa.