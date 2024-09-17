Rohit Sharma roots for young trio to become "top players" for India in all three formats

Rohit Sharma is pleased with the way the three youngsters are showing their hunger to play cricket for India and taste success. Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut against England. In that match, he played a knock of 46 runs

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma backed youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel to become all-format players for the country.

Earlier in the year, the trio showcased their prowess in the Test series against England. As time passes, the young trio is being groomed and Rohit Sharma has confidence in their ability to become top players for India.

"Honestly, you don't need to speak too much to them. They're very new to Test cricket, Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them. We saw glimpses of what they can do with the bat, and Jurel, especially, with his gloves behind the stumps," Rohit said in the pre-series press conference against Bangladesh.

"They have everything required to be top players for India in all three formats. Now, obviously, with time, we have to nurture and groom them. We have to keep talking to them, which we will do," he added.

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut against England. In that match, he played a knock of 46 runs.

In the fourth Test, he played a match-saving knock of 90 (149) in the first inning, which propelled India's score to 307.

Swashbuckling batsman, Sarfaraz Khan acted as the backbone of Team India's middle order. He accumulated 200 runs in just three matches. Young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the series as the leading run-getter with a whopping 712 runs at a staggering average of 89.00.

"But at the end of the day, when you're playing a sport like this, it all depends on what you think in your mind. I think they're very clear about what they want to do. They're very hungry to play cricket for India, and they are hungry for success as well," Rohit remarked.

India's first Test against Bangladesh will begin on Thursday in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur, kicking off on September 27.

(With ANI Inputs)