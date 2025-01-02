Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Sharmas spot in Playing XI uncertain as Gambhir holds back on SCG line up

Rohit Sharma's spot in Playing XI uncertain as Gambhir holds back on SCG line-up

Updated on: 02 January,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Sydney
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit was seen during warm-ups, practicing his drives in the nets and engaging in a lighthearted football kick-around with his teammates

Rohit Sharma's spot in Playing XI uncertain as Gambhir holds back on SCG line-up

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma at a practice session (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Rohit Sharma's spot in Playing XI uncertain as Gambhir holds back on SCG line-up
x
00:00

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, refrained from confirming whether captain Rohit Sharma would feature in the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia when directly asked about his inclusion.


Rohit was seen during warm-ups, practicing his drives in the nets and engaging in a lighthearted football kick-around with his teammates. However, when questioned about his availability for the match, Gambhir mentioned that the team has yet to finalize the playing XI and will make the decision the following day after evaluating the pitch conditions.


Throughout the series against Australia, India has made several unexpected selection choices. In Perth, they opted to field Washington Sundar as the sole spinner, only to replace him with Ravichandran Ashwin in the subsequent match and later Ravindra Jadeja in Brisbane. Fast bowler Harshit Rana made his debut in Perth but was sidelined after struggling in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test.


The experimentation continued in Melbourne, where India chose to play three all-rounders—Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar—while Shubman Gill was dropped. Under pressure, captain Rohit took the decision to open the innings himself, pushing KL Rahul down to the No. 3 position.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gautam gambhir rohit sharma India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK