KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article How Rahul Dravid’s IPL stint 'changed' KL Rahul’s approach to cricket x 00:00

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, on an exclusive show – ‘KL Rahul – Unplugged’, India cricketer KL Rahul shared his memories from his favourite innings over the years and how improved as a player.

He said “I think I grew as an individual and as a player. As a youngster, I tried really hard to be someone I wasn’t, trying to hit big sixes to prove I could. It just wasn’t coming naturally. What changed for me was watching Rahul Dravid in one of the IPL seasons around 2011 or 2012. He stayed true to his technique, and he was one of the best batsmen. Seeing him do well in one-day and T20 cricket without changing his game changed something in me. I also spent time with Kane Williamson at SRH. He didn’t get many chances, but he’d still go back and play amazing white-ball innings for New Zealand. Watching Dravid and Williamson, I realized I didn’t need to try so hard. I had certain gifts I could use in T20 cricket to find success.”

He added: “Once I embraced that mindset, things clicked for me. In the 2016 IPL, I had Virat and AB’s guidance—the best T20 players around. Just talking to them at training about my game made a difference. Once the performances started coming, the confidence followed.”

Recalling his 14-ball half-century in the IPL in 2018, he said “I had just debuted in T20Is for India and scored that 100 in Miami against the West Indies, so I had some recent T20 runs and confidence behind me. It was a new franchise, and I was excited, especially after the high price tag they paid, which I hadn’t expected. That season came with pressure, being a new team and all, but my mind was clear at that time. I was confident in my game, knew what I had to do, and kept it simple. 2018 was probably the best T20 year for me. Expectations were mostly from Kings XI Punjab due to the high price tag, but beyond that, I was free to play my game, without feeling like I had to take responsibility. That allowed me to play with freedom, and while it was a great year personally, as a team, we struggled.”

