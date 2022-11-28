×
Ruturaj Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Updated on: 28 November,2022 02:10 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a List A world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday

Ruturaj Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Ruturaj Gaikwad official Instagram account


Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a List A world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.


The over fetched him 43 runs, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.



Ruturaj rewrote the record in the penultimate over of his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad, with Shiva Singh being the bowler. It was a seven ball over because of a no ball.


The record for most sixes in an over (overall) is held by Lee Germon of New Zealand, who clubbed eight maximums during a Shell Trophy match in Wellington.

Also read: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes ton against New Zealand ‘A'

Shiva Singh conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also hit over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground here.

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

The batter, thus, joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

Thanks to Ruturaj's knock, Maharashtra posted 330 for five after batting first.

 

 

