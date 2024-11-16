SA coach Walter: 'We need to be better'

To grow the net of players, there are times we have to play younger guys, even in big series against good teams

Rob Walter

South Africa’s white-ball coach, Rob Walter, refused to make excuses for his team’s 3-1 T20I series defeat to India but highlighted the ongoing “balancing act” of fielding competitive XIs while expanding the player pool.

Speaking after South Africa’s crushing 135-run loss in the fourth T20I at the Wanderers, Walter took responsibility for the team’s performance but also defended the long-term strategy of exposing younger players to top-level cricket.

“We still need to be better, and that starts with me as the head coach of the team. To grow the net of players, there are times we have to play younger guys, even in big series against good teams.

“Ultimately, that’s where they’re going to learn the most. But it’s a balancing act, and there’s no right or wrong way. We’re trying to get it right,” Walter said in the post-match press conference.

