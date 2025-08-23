Breetzke’s 88, Ngidi’s five-for power South Africa to series win

After skipper Aiden Markram opted to bat, Breetzke crunched eight fours and two sixes to continue his top form.

Matthew Breetzke slammed a superb 88 and speedster Lungi Ngidi claimed 5-42 as South Africa crushed Australia by 84 runs to win the second ODI and the series here on Friday.

After skipper Aiden Markram opted to bat, Breetzke crunched eight fours and two sixes to continue his top form.

Australia have now lost the past five ODI series against SA, with their batsmen again failing to fire.

Josh Inglis blitzed 87 in Australia’s reply, but they were dismissed for 193 in the 38th over.

