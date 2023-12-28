India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings on the third day after they dismissed South Africa for 408 in 108.4 overs

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (C) during the third day of the first cricket Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India slump to their biggest defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history x 00:00

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli scored a fifty but India failed to put up a fight with the bat to go down by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the SA vs IND 1st Test on Thursday.

India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings on the third day after they dismissed South Africa for 408 in 108.4 overs. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's that from the Test at Centurion.



South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs, lead the series 1-0.



Scorecard - https://t.co/032B8Fmvt4 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Sd7hJSxqGK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2023

On Thursday, South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs. Proteas pace trio of Nandre Burger (4/33), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and Marco Jansen (3/36) then smothered the visitors with a disciplined attack.

Also Read: Slow and steady 'finishes' the race

Earlier, Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar scored 185 to emerge as the top-scorer for the hosts.

Brief Scores:

India first innings: 245 all out.

South Africa first innings: 408 allout in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 4/69, Mohammed Siraj 2/91).

India second innings: 131 all out in 34.1 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Shubman Gill 26; Nandre Burger 4/33, Marco Jansen 3/36, Kagiso Rabada 2/32).

More updates to follow...