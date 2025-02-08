This correspondent even saw a few MICT fans join the queue and then tuck away the SEC jersey into their bags. Now, who doesn’t want a freebie, after all

The counter giving away free SEC fan jerseys at the Wanderers ahead of the final on Saturday

Listen to this article Orange dominates Blue at Wanderers ahead of final x 00:00

Clearly, the dominant colour at the Wanderers for Saturday’s Betway SA20 final between Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and MI Cape Town (MICT) was orange. Interestingly, SEC, who have won both editions of this competition so far, have been quite aggressive with their Orange Army fan-connect initiative. For most matches, they distribute free fan jerseys to bonafide ticket holders, and the summit clash was no different. Long queues could be seen near the SEC fan merchandise counters here with fans happily picking out their shirt sizes with a free flag and floppy hat. This correspondent even saw a few MICT fans join the queue and then tuck away the SEC jersey into their bags. Now, who doesn’t want a freebie, after all?

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Australia on brink of Lanka series sweep

Marius Delport and a Pak cap at his store. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

No takers for Pak caps

Marius Delport, 63, has been running a sports goods store at the SuperSport Park in Centurion for over a decade. He has been associated with the SA20 since its inception and is present at all venues where the tournament is conducted. He is a collector too, and has equipment and autographs of almost all leading cricketers. However, when asked what’s the most intriguing product in his store, he makes a surprising pick. “I’ve sold jerseys and caps of almost all international teams and even franchise league teams. The caps range from SAR 300 to SAR 350 [Rs 1,500] while the jerseys are priced upwards of SAR 500 [Rs 2,500]. However, I find no takers for these Pakistan national team caps despite a rock-bottom price of just SAR 50 [Rs 250]. I’ve had them for a few years, but even Pakistan fans don’t buy them. I don’t know why,” he says with a laugh.