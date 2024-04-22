Breaking News
NCP (SP) files complaint with EC over poll symbol given to independent candidate
Two held with firearms in Thane, 18 live cartridges seized
BJP will be wiped out in south India, its seats to get reduced in north: Aaditya Thackeray
Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP: Sena (UBT) leader
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar gets Y-plus security cover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Moment when Sachin Tendulkar made his arrival in world cricket
<< Back to Elections 2024

Moment when Sachin Tendulkar made his arrival in world cricket

Updated on: 22 April,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

Sachin Tendulkar is the first player to score 100 international centuries. Despite scoring 100 centuries, Tendulkar has scored in the 90s for 17 times in One-Day Internationals and 10 times in Test cricket

Moment when Sachin Tendulkar made his arrival in world cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Moment when Sachin Tendulkar made his arrival in world cricket
x
00:00

In the era when pace bowlers created havoc in the game, there stood a courageous Indian batsman named "Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar." Among the big names of Indian cricket such as Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, Tendulkar had his own identity of fearlessly smashing boundaries to world-class bowlers.


During Tendulkar's era, people used to pray to god for not letting him lose his wicket early. During India's matches, Tendulkar never walked out to bat alone. He carried the hopes of 141.72 crores Indians with him. Facing bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis was not everyone's cup of tea.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: The last ball thriller!


Pakistan in the late 90s was known to have a deadliest bowling attack. Many batsmen used to fear Pakistan's pacers due to their fierce pace and aggression. In that period, a 16-year-old boy walked in from India's end to face these pacers. A vicious bouncer hit Tendulkar's nose. His nose was bleeding due to the injury. The Indian physio suggested Tendulkar to return to the dugout. But he with a dream to make his country proud said "Mein Khelega...Mein Khelega." That was the moment when the world cricket witnessed the arrival of the greatest batsman.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | Dinesh Karthik: An absolute match-winner!

The very next ball bowled by Waqar Younis was a yorker. Tendulkar standing two feet inside the crease smashed it for a four. Younis being a pacer gave him a solid stare, but Tendulkar with a broken nose stared into Waqar's eyes. The brave Indian batsman scored an unbeaten 57 runs against Pakistan's aggressive bowling attack.

Sachin Tendulkar is the first player to score 100 international centuries. Despite scoring 100 centuries, Tendulkar has scored 90s for 17 times in One-Day Internationals and 10 times in Test cricket.

He also has a unique record for the longest career in international cricket which is 22 years and 91 days. He in his prime registered several records which are still unbroken.

In ODI, the Mumbai lad was the first-ever batsman to complete 18,000 runs. A player like Sachin Tendulkar is truly born once in an eternity.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sachin tendulkar India vs Pakistan test cricket india pakistan sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK