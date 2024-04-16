IPL 2024 | Dinesh Karthik: An absolute match-winner!

Dinesh Karthik is currently 10th on the list for the most runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. He has scored 226 runs in 7 matches and has two fifties to his name. Even in the international tournaments, Krthik has his footprints marked as the match-winner

Dinesh Karthik (Pic: AFP/X/@RCBTweets)

Following the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dinesh Karthik proved that he still has the skill set. SRH won the match by 25 runs after posting 287 on board.

Despite the fall of wickets, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik did not let the hopes of the home crowd go down. The 38-year-old batsman scored a remarkable 83 runs off just 35 deliveries. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 7 sixes. Despite a spectacular batting effort, the veteran fell short to take the team home as he nicked into the hands of Heinrich Klaasen.

Karthik not only raised the hopes of the home crowd but also defined the real meaning of "Play Bold" through his knock.

This is not the first time that Karthik proved his worth in the team. In the previous games of the IPL 2024, Karthik scored an unbeaten 53 runs in 23 balls against MI, 20 off 8 balls against KKR, 28 off 10 balls against PBKS and 38 runs in 26 deliveries against CSK in the opener.

Even in the international tournaments, Krthik has his footprints marked as the match-winner. One of the most memorable matches where Karthik played a heroic knock was during the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018. Having to win five runs in one ball and that over-the-covers six by Karthik helped India defeat Bangladesh and clinch the title. He scored an unbeaten 29 runs in just eight deliveries including 2 fours and 3 sixes.

He has the ability to turn the game in his favour. In the T20 format, featuring in 349 innings, the 38-year-old accumulated 7,307 runs including 34 half-centuries.

Coming to the IPL 2024 campaign of RCB, the team has so far played seven matches out of which have come victorious on just one occasion. Dinesh Karthik is currently 10th on the list for the most runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. He has scored 226 runs in 7 matches and has two fifties to his name.

The team is left with a few more matches in which they need to secure victories in most of them to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024.