Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain had caused a controversy. Will the two victories in the ongoing IPL 2024 change the crowd's boos into cheers for him?

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Supportive Blues or continuos boos for Hardik Pandya? x 00:00

The El-Classico of cricket, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is just a few hours away. Both teams clash against each other for the IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai's iconic venue is set to witness the much-anticipated match at 7.30 PM.

So far, both teams have five IPL titles under their names, but this time the teams will play under their newly appointed captains. Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeded MS Dhoni as CSK captain and Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. This will be the first time in years that Rohit and Dhoni will not walk out for the toss of the most iconic rivalry in the history of the Indian Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Paltan gear up ahead of the Chennai clash

Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain has caused a lot of controversies. So far, Pandya has faced booing in almost all the matches of the IPL 2024. Additionally, Paltan lost the first three matches of the cash-rich league, but somehow managed to win the next two matches.

In the previous match against RCB, the Wankhede crowd famously known as an unforgivable crowd in cricket continued booing Pandya. Bengaluru's stalwart Virat Kohli during the match asked the crowd to stop booing and instead support Pandya. Later on, after Kohli's impressive gesture turned the crowd's boos into cheers.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: The "El Clasico" of cricket

The five-time champions won the match against RCB by seven wickets. In fact, the winning boundary came from Pandya's willow. Facing just six deliveries, he scored 21 runs which included 3 sixes.

Will the two victories in the ongoing IPL 2024 change the crowd's boos into cheers for captain Pandya? The much-anticipated match of the IPL 2024 is just a few hours away.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 match against CSK, the regained form of key batsman Suryakumar Yadav will give a sigh of relief to the hosts. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also putting on an impressive show with the ball and recently bagged five wickets against RCB.