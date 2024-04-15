Sobhana, Sajeevan earn India call-ups

However, it is learnt that Jemimah Rodrigues missed out as she got injured during the recent zonal competition

Representation Pic

Spinner Asha Sobhana and hard-hitting batter Sajana Sajeevan, who impressed in the recently held Women’s Premier League, on Monday earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s against Bangladesh beginning April 28.

However, it is learnt that Jemimah Rodrigues missed out as she got injured during the recent zonal competition. The team will be led by all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and assumesmore significance as the T20 World Cup will also take place in Bangladesh later this year. All five matches will be played in Sylhet.

