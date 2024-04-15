Breaking News
Sobhana Sajeevan earn India call ups
Sobhana, Sajeevan earn India call-ups

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

However, it is learnt  that Jemimah Rodrigues missed out as she got injured during the recent zonal competition

Representation Pic

Spinner Asha Sobhana and hard-hitting batter Sajana Sajeevan, who impressed in the recently held Women’s Premier League, on Monday earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s against Bangladesh beginning April 28.


Also Read: Gavaskar hails Underwood’s skill in tribute to late spin great


However, it is learnt  that Jemimah Rodrigues missed out as she got injured during the recent zonal competition. The team will be led by all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and assumesmore significance as the T20 World Cup will also take place in Bangladesh later this year. All five matches will be played in Sylhet.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

