Gavaskar too had admitted Underwood’s grip on him. It was tough to face Underwood in any conditions. He was so accurate and bowled on the stumps.

Derek Underwood

Listen to this article Gavaskar hails Underwood’s skill in tribute to late spin great x 00:00

Derek Underwood, England’s best spinner in the post-World War II era, who gave a torrid time to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, passed away at Kent on Monday. He was 78. Underwood, a practitioner of slow left-arm orthodox spin, was highly regarded by his contemporaries because of his pin-point accuracy, something which made him ‘Deadly’ on uncovered pitches of the 60s and 70s.

Also Read: ‘Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bromley-man had numbers to match his reputation too—297 wickets from 86 Tests, the most by an England spinner, and in a First-Class career that spanned 24 years he took 2,465 wickets. Gavaskar too had admitted Underwood’s grip on him. It was tough to face Underwood in any conditions. He was so accurate and bowled on the stumps.

“Since he had this ability to bowl quick when he wanted, you had to be in position very early to play the shots. He was the toughest bowler I faced along with Andy Roberts,” Gavaskar had mentioned recently.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever