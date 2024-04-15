Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News
Gavaskar hails Underwood’s skill in tribute to late spin great

16 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Gavaskar too had admitted Underwood’s grip on him. It was tough to face Underwood in any conditions. He was so accurate and bowled on the stumps.

Derek Underwood

Derek Underwood, England’s best spinner in the post-World War II era, who gave a torrid time to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, passed away at Kent on Monday. He was 78. Underwood, a practitioner of slow left-arm orthodox spin, was highly regarded by his contemporaries because of his pin-point accuracy, something which made him ‘Deadly’ on uncovered pitches of the 60s and 70s.


Also Read: ‘Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy’


The Bromley-man had numbers to match his reputation too—297 wickets from 86 Tests, the most by an England spinner, and in a First-Class career that spanned 24 years he took 2,465 wickets. Gavaskar too had admitted Underwood’s grip on him. It was tough to face Underwood in any conditions. He was so accurate and bowled on the stumps.


“Since he had this ability to bowl quick when he wanted, you had to be in position very early to play the shots. He was the toughest bowler I faced along with Andy Roberts,” Gavaskar had mentioned recently.

