Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy’

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

It was the 26 runs that Pandya conceded in the final over with MS Dhoni going hammer and tongs, which proved to be decisive as CSK notched up a 20-run win over MI

‘Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy’

Sunil Gavaskar

Listen to this article
‘Absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy’
x
00:00

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced scathing criticism from prominent former players after Mumbai Indians’s (MI) fourth loss with the great Sunil Gavaskar slamming him for his “absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy” so far. Booed and heckled by fans ever since he took over MI’s captaincy, Pandya found himself in the line of fire of the legendary Gavaskar and former England captain Kevin Pietersen after his team slumped to yet another defeat, this time to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede on Sunday night.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Head's century, Cummins' 3 wickets helps SRH beat RCB by 25 runs


It was the 26 runs that Pandya conceded in the final over with MS Dhoni going hammer and tongs, which proved to be decisive as CSK notched up a 20-run win over MI. “Oh, absolutely ordinary bowling, ordinary captaincy. They should have been restricted despite the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad had batted so well along with Shivam Dube. I do believe that they should have been restricted to 185-190,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.


“Probably the worst kind of bowling that I’ve seen for a long, long time. “It almost looks like I’ve had this embrace with my hero. I’ve got the kind of deliveries that he’s gonna hit for sixes. One six is fine. The next one is a length ball when you know this batter is hunting for a length ball that he wants to hit. “Third ball is again a full toss on the legs when you know he [Dhoni] is looking for a six.” Pandya finished with figures of 2-43 from his three overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hardik pandya mumbai indians chennai super kings ms dhoni mahendra singh dhoni wankhede IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK