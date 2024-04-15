Breaking News
IPL 2024 Im seeing an individual whos working bloody hard Pollard on Pandya
IPL 2024 | "I’m seeing an individual who’s working bloody hard": Pollard on Pandya

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

It was a forgettable game for the all-rounder Pandya, who was smashed for 26 runs in the 20th over; 20 coming from the blade of former CSK captain MS Dhoni

MI skipper Hardik Pandya against CSK on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard defended skipper Hardik Pandya despite his poor show during the hosts’ 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.


It was a forgettable game for the all-rounder Pandya, who was smashed for 26 runs in the 20th over; 20 coming from the blade of former CSK captain MS Dhoni. The innings included a hat-trick of sixes as Pandya’s figures read 3-0-43-2. Chasing CSK’s 206-4, Pandya managed just two runs off six balls.


Also Read: It’s all in the mind


Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

However, Pollard reckoned that Sunday’s loss was not caused only by Pandya’s failure. “You’re going to have those days. I’m sick and fed up of just looking to pinpoint individuals. Cricket is a team sport at the end of the day. He [Pandya] is a confident guy. In cricket, you have good and bad days. I’m seeing an individual who’s working bloody hard to continue his skill and to ply his trade,” Pollard said during the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Pollard stressed that Pandya has an X-factor and hinted that he will be playing in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29: “This is an individual who’s going to represent the country in less than six weeks’ time. We’ll all be cheering for him and want him to do well.

“It’s high time that we try to encourage and stop nit-picking. He [Pandya] can bat, bowl and field. He has an X-factor about him. I hope he comes out on top. I’ll sit back and watch everyone sing his praises,” the Trinidadian remarked. 

mumbai indians chennai super kings IPL 2024 kieron pollard hardik pandya wankhede sports news cricket news
