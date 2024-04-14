Under Gaikwad’s captaincy, the five-time winners and defending champions CSK have won three of their five games

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad; (right) Stephen Fleming

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | “There’s no difference. He’s as cool as it gets": Fleming on skipper Gaikwad x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that appointing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK skipper is a long-term investment.

“So far, it’s worked well. The transition has been really smooth. He’s judged by wins but we judge it differently. His leadership around the team is top-class. I would imagine it would be hopefully for many years like the last captain,” Fleming said on the eve of CSK’s game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.



Under Gaikwad’s captaincy, the five-time winners and defending champions CSK have won three of their five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: It’s MI v Mumbai?

Though opener Gaikwad, 27, managed to score 155 runs in five games, Fleming lavished praise on his mindset, which the former New Zealand captain reckoned is similar to ex-skipper MS Dhoni.

“There’s no difference. He’s [Gaikwad] as cool as it gets. I know the last captain was pretty cool. But this guy is cut from the same cloth, so that’s rubbed through. He is such an impressive young man. He’s been, I think, unfairly put into a bracket where he’s been called slow. But you have to have context to some of these stats,” Fleming remarked when asked whether he had any discussion with Gaikwad about his role as a batter and captain.

Fleming, 51, who was part of the CSK team as a player during the inaugural 2008 edition, added that playing away games is not a concern for his team, as Dhoni gets overwhelming support across all venues.

“It’s magnificent… the love that India has for MS Dhoni, and we are benefactors of that. The team, without a doubt, feel the pride when they walk out in an away game and there’s a large amount of yellow. If not all yellow, it’s in some cases… overwhelming,” Fleming added.