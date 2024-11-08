The statue, which was meant to honour the batting great, now stands with several letters missing from its nameplate

The missing letters from Sachin Tendulkar's statue inscription (Pic: Kirti Surve Parade)

A statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, unveiled with much fanfare last year, has become the subject of unexpected attention due to a concerning issue with its inscription.

The statue, which was meant to honour the batting great, now stands with several letters missing from its nameplate.

During the India vs Australia Test match on November 1, Mid-Day photographer Atul Kamble captured an image showing that the letters in Tendulkar’s first, second, and surname had begun to drop off.

This was during India's third and final Test against New Zealand, which, despite its early conclusion on Day 3, drew attention not only for the match but also for the condition of the statue.

A week after the Test, another Mid-Day photographer Kirti Surve Parade returned to the statue to find that the missing letters had not been fixed.

The damaged inscription now reads as a shadow of the full name it was intended to represent, diminishing the statue’s intended grandeur.

While no official statement has been made regarding the issue, the delay in repairs has raised questions about the upkeep of monuments dedicated to national heroes.

The statue, a tribute to Tendulkar's unmatched contribution to Indian cricket, was unveiled with much ceremony. However, the fading letters have prompted some to wonder whether the care given to the statue matches the reverence it was meant to embody. As of now, the statue remains in its incomplete state, leaving fans and observers alike puzzled over why such a minor issue hasn’t been addressed promptly.

Last year, before the unveiling of his life-size statue, Tendulkar spoke to reporters following his visit to the Wankhede Stadium. He described the decision to erect a statue in his honor as a 'pleasant surprise' and acknowledged that it was a significant moment in his life.

"1998 is when it all started at the Wankhede. The journey started here for me. Played my first Ranji match here. Long ago, Achrekar sir reprimanded me here and from thereon I became a serious cricketer. I played my last match at this very venue. Life has come full circle for me here. I have wonderful memories of this place, some memorable and some not-so-good. It's a big moment for me," he said.

He added: "I am still a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience I would say. It's good and I would like to thank the MCA for this really great gesture. It's a very special place for me and a lot of things happened in my career because of the MCA. The amount of time that I have spent here is second to none and I have enjoyed being here and playing here. A special place for me."