Sai scores 14 for Surrey; Shaw manages 31, 37 for Northants

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

In the first innings, Sussex’s medium pacer Fynn Hudson-Prentice got his wicket, caught by Jack Carson

Prithvi Shaw. Pic/AFP

Young left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan and the seasoned Prithvi Shaw failed to get big scores in their ongoing English county games for Surrey and Northamptonshire respectively.


In a home game at the Oval against Essex, Surrey scored 262 in their first essay with Sudharsan, who normally bats at the top of the order for Tamil Nadu, coming in at No. 6 and managing 14 off 47 balls.


He was dismissed by left-arm medium pacer Paul Walter with Simon Harmer taking the catch. Sudharsan is yet to bat in the second essay where Surrey are currently 44 for 3 with a lead of 126 runs after taking an 82-run first innings lead.


In another game between Northamptonshire and Sussex, flamboyant right-hander Shaw struck 13 boundaries across two innings—seven in a 22-ball-31 and another six in 37 off 41 balls—but failed to get a big score.

