Sanjay Manjrekar lauds the recent performances of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

The ex-India player also liked the idea of trying a vast array of players in the build-up to this year's T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Pic/ AFP and file pic

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia just a few weeks away, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is mightly impressed by the performances of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya and said the Indian team is doing great by trying many players in the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

Talking about the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Manjrekar was impressed with the Indian team's batting formula and their move of testing out batsmen ahead of their time.

"The best part is that the Indian team is trying many players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Indian team's batting formula is the best at the moment," the former Mumbai batter said during a live chat with his fans as part of the new season of CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom, powered by Parimatch.

Manjrekar, known for his impeccable batting technique, played for India from 1987-96 and is now a celebrated broadcaster.

He also spoke about players from the current Indian Team and analysed their performance after the Men in Blue reached the Super Four stage in Asia Cup easily but went down to archrivals Pakistan in a thriller on Sunday.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting names Pandya and Bumrah in his list of top 5 T20I players

Praising Kohli's form, Manjrekar said, "Virat Kohli's pull, hook shots, and overall contribution was the best in the last two matches. More than a break, a couple of big knocks are important for him."

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav also came in for praise. "Setback is better than a comeback, and that is something Hardik Pandya has shown with his performances. I have never seen performances like Suryakumar Yadav's and Hardik Pandya's in recent times," Manjrekar said.

He also appreciated Pandya's calmness as a leader and called it a gift for him.

One of Manjrekar's famous knocks is his double century against Pakistan. Speaking about the celebration that followed his massive 218 runs against Pakistan, he said, "I was welcomed by firecrackers and a brand-new air conditioner when I came back after hitting a double century against Pakistan."

Manjrekar regaled the audience with some tales from his early days. The discussion was moderated by Ridhima Pathak, a well-known TV presenter, and anchor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal