Sanju Samson showcased his explosive form yet again in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), delivering a blistering knock that has reignited conversations around his role in India’s T20I setup ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered a scintillating 83 off just 41 deliveries, smashing nine towering sixes and two fours against Alleppey Ripples on Sunday night.

His previous three innings were equally dominant, 121 off 51, 89 off 46, and 62 off 37, underlining his ability to maintain a high strike rate across innings. Notably, all these performances have come while opening the innings, in which Samson has flourished of late.

However, despite his blazing run in the KCL, Samson may face challenges in cementing an opening spot in the Indian playing XI at the upcoming Asia Cup. With Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain, and Abhishek Sharma currently the top-ranked T20I batter in the ICC rankings, the preferred opening pair seems all but confirmed.

While Samson is part of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup, his place in the starting XI remains uncertain. Team composition decisions will ultimately lie with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom will be closely monitoring Samson’s recent performances.

Experts believe that Samson may be slotted into the lower middle-order, a role in which he hasn’t had the same level of success as he does while opening. His strengths, clean hitting, timing, and ability to dominate powerplays, are arguably best utilized at the top of the order.

Internationally, Samson has played 42 T20Is, scoring 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, including three centuries and two fifties. His resurgence as an opener began last year, with standout performances against Bangladesh and South Africa. In 2024, he emerged as India’s most prolific T20I batter, amassing 436 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 180.16 and an average of 43.60, including three centuries.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled for September 19 against Oman in Abu Dhabi.