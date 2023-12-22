‘Sanju’s unfortunate’

After Samson’s match-winning ton against SA, India skipper Rahul admits he’s been unlucky not to get a chance at No. 3 as stalwarts occupy key spots in ODIs

Sanju Samson celebrates his maiden ODI century at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

India captain KL Rahul conceded that a “phenomenal” Sanju Samson was finding it difficult to find a place in the side as stalwarts in the team occupy key spots, adding that he was pleased the talented cricketer grabbed his chance in the series against the Proteas. Samson, elevated to No. 3 spot, smashed his maiden ODI century in the third and final match against the Proteas on Thursday as India won by 78 runs to wrap up the series 2-1.

“Pleased for Sanju, he’s been a phenomenal performer in the IPL over the years. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to give him the chance at No. 3, because obviously there are stalwarts in the ODIs who occupy those key spots. “Glad he was able to grab his chances here,” said Rahul following the big win.

Samson’s measured 108 (114 balls) and Tilak Varma’s patient 52 (77 balls) guided India to a competitive 296 for eight. South Africa challenged the tourists through a fifty by Tony de Zorzi (81, 87 balls) but were eventually bowled out for 218 in 45.5 overs.

Samson didn’t get the opportunity in the first ODI as the target set by South Africa was very low, while in the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 12 coming in at No.5. But in the decider, he was elevated to No.3 as Virat Kohli is not touring with the ODI side.

‘Player of the match’ Samson said he was happy to have scored his maiden ODI century in 16 outings, and added the extra 3-4 overs he got to bat coming in at No. 3 helped him in his endeavour.

“Proud of it [century], specially considering the result as well. Have been working hard. This format gives you some extra time to understand the wicket and the bowler’s mindset. Batting at the top of the order gives you those 10-20 extra deliveries,” said Samson.

