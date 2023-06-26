Breaking News
Sarfaraz has never disrespected anyone: Source close to player

Updated on: 26 June,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the Indian squad for West Indies tour next month has been linked to fitness and disciplinary concerns but sources in Mumbai cricket have denied these claims

Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: PTI)

Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the Indian squad for West Indies tour next month has been linked to fitness and disciplinary concerns but sources in Mumbai cricket have denied these claims.


It is perceived in BCCI circle that Sarfaraz needs to work on his fitness and be more disciplined both on and off the field.


However, people associated with Mumbai cricket have come to the defence of the middle-order batter.


Sarfaraz's gesture of pointing finger towards the dressing room after scoring a crucial hundred against Delhi in the previous season was not appreciated.

It was perceived as a dig at one of the selectors watching the match.

"Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief," a source close to cricketer told PTI on Monday.

"Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room," the source said.

There was also an incident where apparently MP coach Chandrakant Pandit was not happy with his attitude but the source said that Pandit always has been affectionate towards him.

"Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz," the source said.

People close to Sarfaraz want answers about his exclusion from the Indian team despite scoring heavily.

The current Indian team has a fitness criteria of 16.5 and he has cleared it and as far as cricketing fitness goes, he has at times batted for two days and fielded for another two days.

(With PTI inputs)

