Saurashtra take firm grip over Bengal

While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404, and with both Saurashtra left-arm pacers breathing fire, Unadkat’s side could well wrap up the game on Sunday

Jaydev Unadkat. Pic/AFP

Saurashtra look poised to lift their second Ranji Trophy after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169-4 in their second innings on Day Three of the final at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

