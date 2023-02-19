Breaking News
Saurashtra take firm grip over Bengal

19 February,2023
PTI |

While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404, and with both Saurashtra left-arm pacers breathing fire, Unadkat’s side could well wrap up the game on Sunday

Jaydev Unadkat. Pic/AFP


Saurashtra look poised to lift their second Ranji Trophy after skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed two wickets each to leave hosts Bengal struggling at 169-4 in their second innings on Day Three of the final at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.


While Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 57, the hosts are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 404, and with both Saurashtra left-arm pacers breathing fire, Unadkat’s side could well wrap up the game on Sunday.


