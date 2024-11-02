Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Senior players led MIs retention discussions Mahela Jayawardene

‘Senior players led MI’s retention discussions’: Mahela Jayawardene

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“So coaching staff, owners, management and these four guys the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about”

‘Senior players led MI’s retention discussions’: Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Senior players led MI’s retention discussions’: Mahela Jayawardene
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has disclosed that the team’s senior quartet — Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav — were actively involved in discussions about captaincy and retentions for the IPL’s 2025 season.


“We had extensive discussions. These four senior guys led those discussions. Obviously, what happened last season, as well as how we collectively move forward that was crucial for us to align in that right direction,” Jayawardene told Jio Cinema on Thursday.


Also Read: Jayawardene weighs in on retentions and team strategy ahead of IPL 2025


“So coaching staff, owners, management and these four guys the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahela jayawardene rohit sharma jasprit bumrah hardik pandya Suryakumar Yadav mumbai indians indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK