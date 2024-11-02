‘Senior players led MI’s retention discussions’: Mahela Jayawardene

“So coaching staff, owners, management and these four guys the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about”

Mahela Jayawardene. Pic/AFP

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has disclosed that the team’s senior quartet — Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav — were actively involved in discussions about captaincy and retentions for the IPL’s 2025 season.

“We had extensive discussions. These four senior guys led those discussions. Obviously, what happened last season, as well as how we collectively move forward that was crucial for us to align in that right direction,” Jayawardene told Jio Cinema on Thursday.

“So coaching staff, owners, management and these four guys the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about.”

