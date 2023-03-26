Shadab admits young side were nervous after Pak lose to Afg for 1st time in 11 years

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Sharjah
Shadab Khan. Pic/AFP


Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi guided Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the first T20I of a three-game series on Friday. 


Nabi took 2-12 and was ably assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-9) and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-13) to restrict Pakistan to 92-9 after they won the toss. Nabi then kept his cool with a cautious run-a-ball 38 not out and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) to help Afghanistan overhaul the target in 17.5 overs. 



Stand-in Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan confessed his new players were nervous. “Tactics wise, we were fine,” said Shadab. “But sometimes this can happen due to youngsters being nervous. They need to be given chances, they will get better.” 

