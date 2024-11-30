India’s bowling effort was led by Samarth Nagaraj, who claimed 3 for 45 was supported by Ayush Mhatre’s economical 2 for 30. In reply, India were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs

Shahzaib Khan celebrates his century on Saturday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs x 00:00

A scintillating 159-run innings by Shahzaib Khan powered Pakistan to a 43-run victory over India in a Group A clash of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Shahzaib’s 147-ball onslaught, adorned with five boundaries and 10 towering sixes, anchored Pakistan’s innings to a competitive 281-7. The Mansehra-born opener forged a 160-run stand with Usman Khan, who contributed 60 off 94 balls.

India’s bowling effort was led by Samarth Nagaraj, who claimed 3 for 45 was supported by Ayush Mhatre’s economical 2 for 30. In reply, India were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs.

Brief scores

Pakistan 281-7 (S Khan 159, U Khan 60; S Nagaraj 3-45, A Mhatre 2-30) beat India 238 all out (N Kumar 67; A Raza 3-36, F ul-Haq 2-41, A Subhan 2-46) by 43 runs

