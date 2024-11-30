Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs

Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Dubai
IANS |

Top

India’s bowling effort was led by Samarth Nagaraj, who claimed 3 for 45 was supported by Ayush Mhatre’s economical 2 for 30. In reply, India were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs

Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs

Shahzaib Khan celebrates his century on Saturday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article
Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs
x
00:00

A scintillating 159-run innings by Shahzaib Khan powered Pakistan to a 43-run victory over India in a Group A clash of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup here on Saturday.


Shahzaib’s 147-ball onslaught, adorned with five boundaries and 10 towering sixes, anchored Pakistan’s innings to a competitive 281-7. The Mansehra-born opener forged a 160-run stand with Usman Khan, who contributed 60 off 94 balls. 


India’s bowling effort was led by Samarth Nagaraj, who claimed 3 for 45 was supported by Ayush Mhatre’s economical 2 for 30. In reply, India were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs. 


Brief scores
Pakistan 281-7 (S Khan 159, U Khan 60; S Nagaraj 3-45, A Mhatre 2-30) beat India 238 all out (N Kumar 67; A Raza 3-36, F ul-Haq 2-41, A Subhan 2-46) by 43 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Pakistan cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK