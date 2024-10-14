Shashi Tharoor felicitates Sanju Samson on his return to Thiruvananthapuram

In the first two T20Is against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson looked fine with the willow but departed on low scores. In the third and final T20I, the Kerala man smashed a marvellous century. Facing just 47 deliveries, Sanju Samson accumulated 111 runs which was laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. During his innings, he hammered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain f

Shashi Tharoor, Sanju Samson (Pic: X/@ShashiTharoor)

After the conclusion of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh, centurion Sanju Samson returned to Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday felicitated Team India cricketer Sanju Samson on his return to the state. Tharoor shared a post on his official social media handle which read, "Delighted to give a hero's welcome to "ton-up Sanju" as @IamSanjuSamson returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his stunning century versus Bangladesh. Found a "ponnada" in the appropriate India colours to honour him with! #SanjuSamson".

Delighted to give a hero’s welcome to “ton-up Sanju” as @IamSanjuSamson returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his stunning century versus Bangladesh. Found a “ponnada” in the appropriate India colours to honour him with!

#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/g87SxHDOb2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2024

In the first two T20Is against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson looked fine with the willow but departed on low scores. In the third and final T20I, the Kerala man smashed a marvellous century.

Facing just 47 deliveries, Sanju Samson accumulated 111 runs which was laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. During his innings, he hammered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for five straight sixes in an over en route to his ton in 40 balls. He put on 173 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 75 off 35 balls but his knock was overshadowed by his partner's blitz and the mammoth total. Samson finally fell to Mustafizur Rahman and walked back to a standing ovation from the weekend crowd.

India took just 14 overs to make it the second-fastest 200 by a team in T20I format. Only South Africa stands ahead of India, who had got there in 13.5 overs against West Indies at Centurion last year.

In the end, Team India won the third T20I by a margin of 133 runs over Bangladesh. With this, the "Men in Blue" registered a series sweep against the "Bengal Tigers."

Previously, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India managed to defeat Bangladesh by 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Further, India will lock horns with New Zealand for a three-match Test series.