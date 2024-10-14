Swapnil Kusale claimed a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event of the concluded Paris Olympics 2024. His medal came following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh

Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Swapnil Kusale, Eknath Shinde (Pic: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Listen to this article Swapnil Kusale honoured with a cheque of Rs. 2 crore by Maharashtra government x 00:00

Ace Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale was on Monday honoured with a cheque of Rs. 2 crore by the Maharashtra government.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar shared a post on "X" which read, "Swapnil Kusale won bronze medal in 50m rifle three position category in Paris Olympics. On this occasion, Abhinandanpar Swapnil was honored with a check of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government. Wishes were also given for further success." Taking to X:

पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये ५० मीटर रायफल थ्री पोझिशन प्रकारात उत्तम कामगिरी करीत स्वप्नील कुसाळे यानं कांस्य पदक जिंकलं. यानिमित्तानं अभिनंदनपर स्वप्निलला राज्य सरकारच्या वतीनं २ कोटी रुपयांचा धनादेश देऊन सन्मानित करण्यात आलं. तसंच पुढील यशस्वी वाटचालीसाठी शुभेच्छा देण्यात आल्या.… pic.twitter.com/0QDu9aC8Hc — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 14, 2024

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage. It took the country's overall tally to three, all bronze in shooting, at the Paris Games.

His medal came following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Kusale, whose father and brother are teachers in a district school and his mother the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra, finished behind China's Yukun Liu (463.6) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (461.3).

The last time a 50m rifle shooter made it to the Olympic finals was in 2012 London when Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in 50m rifle prone event, which has been discontinued at the Olympics.

He was in the fourth place after the first-standing series. Considered a high-scoring round, Kusale's first shot of the final in kneeling was a lowly 9.6, but he made an excellent recovery after that.

A 10.6 and 10.3 saw Kusale jump momentarily into second place. But a 9.1 and a 10.1 in his next attempts pushed him back to fourth.

However, a 10.3 propelled him to third place and he maintained that position to win a Paris Olympics 2024 medal.